Leaders of three Central Asian countries to hold first-ever summit

24 Feb. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the press service of the government of Kyrgyzstan, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, and leader of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will meet at the end of March for the first-ever summit of the three countries.

It is reported that the summit will take place in Khujand, Tajikistan. It is expected to be an important event aimed at strengthening regional cooperation.

Let us remind you that on February 21, Bishkek and Dushanbe finalized an agreement on the border delimitation.

It should be noted that approximately one third of the nearly 1,000 km of the border between the two countries had not been legally defined, leaving it a point of dispute and causing frequent border incidents. Negotiations on the border delimitation between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have been ongoing for more than 20 years.