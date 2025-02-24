Putin discusses Russia-Tajikistan cooperation with Rahmon

24 Feb. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The presidents of Russia and Tajikistan, Vladimir Putin and Emomali Rahmon, held a telephone conversation, during which they discussed steps to develop cooperation between the two countries, the Kremlin press service reports.

"Having expressed satisfaction with the high level of Russian-Tajik strategic partnership and alliance, the leaders discussed concrete steps to enchance mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as in security",

the Kremlin press service said.

The two presidents also agreed on a schedule for future meetings, noting that their last high-level contacts took place in person. The Kremlin emphasized that Putin and Rahmon remain in regular contact, meeting and having telephone talks regularly, TASS reports.

Following today's conversation, the heads of state will issue instructions to their governments, ministries, and relevant departments, the Kremlin added.