25 Feb. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A Memorial Complex for the Khojaly Genocide will be set up in Azerbaijan's Khojaly city.

In this regard, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree.

The memorial complex will honor the memory of the Khojaly tragedy victims and contribute to the international recognition of the genocide against the Azerbaijani people.

The state budget provides Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture 18.3 million manat in funding for the construction of the complex.