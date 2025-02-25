Site for nuclear power plant construction approved in Kazakhstan

25 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Zhambyl District of Kazakhstan's Almaty region is formally approved as the location for the first nuclear power plant in the country, according to the government decree signed by Kazakh Prime Minister Oljas Bektenov.

"The decision on selecting the site for the nuclear facility - the Zhambyl District of the Almaty Region," the decree reads.

The document comes into force upon its publication - on February 25.

The referendum on construction of the first nuclear power plant in the country was held in Kazakhstan last year. The majority of voters supported the construction of the plant.