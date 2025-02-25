Almost a third of residents in Georgian region left without electricity

25 Feb. 20:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the utility company Energo-Pro Georgia, heavy snowfall has left some consumers in Western Georgia without electricity.

The company stated that specialists are working to restore power, but in many cases, repair crews are unable to reach the affected sites since many roads are covered with snow and have not yet been cleared.

"Electricians have to reach the damaged infrastructure on foot, and even this is difficult in some cases",

the company noted.

The most difficult situation is in Guria, where electricity is being supplied intermittently to 28% of consumers.