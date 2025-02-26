Airports in North Caucasus operating normally

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency has refuted reports about restrictions being imposed on operations of the airports of Mineralnye Vody, Nalchik, Grozny, and Vladikavkaz, the agency’s press office said.
"As of 8:35 a.m. Moscow time (5:35 a.m. GMT), Mineralnye Vody, Nalchik, Grozny, and Vladikavkaz airports are operating normally, with aircraft arriving and departing. The information that is being spread on social media, including through the Shot Telegram channel, is incorrect," the statement reads.