Russia interested in implementing projects with U.S. - Kremlin

27 Feb. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

There is an expectation for a personal meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, though specific details have yet to be disclosed, according to Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"There are no clarifications regarding the personal meeting at this time. However, it is understood that it should take place and be thoroughly prepared. This understanding is shared by both presidents," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that "there is currently a step-by-step implementation of the agreements reached by both heads of state and the high-level delegation during the talks in Riyadh."

According to him, discussions were being organized at the expert level through the foreign ministries, which would continue thereafter.

"This process will lead to the preparation of a summit meeting," Peskov said.

The spokesman added that Russia remains interested in economic cooperation projects with the U.S. in various areas.