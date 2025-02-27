Kazakhstan to supply 1.5 mln tons of oil to Germany

27 Feb. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan intends to deliver 1.5 million tons of oil to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline in 2025, according to a report from KazMunayGas, Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company, presented at a board meeting of the Kazakh Ministry of Energy.

According to the report, Kazakhstan's oil supplies to Germany increased by 50 percent to 1.5 million tons in 2024. The same volume is planned for 2025.

The supply could be increased to 2 million tons if Germany requests additional volumes, said Kazakh Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev.

"We are in negotiations with our Russian counterpart. If there is an opportunity to increase supplies, we will ensure the necessary volume," the minister said.