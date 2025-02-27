27 Feb. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has commented on the EU's policy towards Georgia, stating that Brussels is increasing direct pressure on Tbilisi.

"Considering the "national-conservative turn" taking place in the world, the EU has decided to switch from already ineffective liberal promises to political pressure in its work with Georgian politicians and society",

the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said.

The SVR claims that the EU is trying to destabilize the situation on the streets of Georgian cities. According to intelligence service analysts, this is intended to demonstrate "pro-European views" among the population.

It is noted that Brussels is financially supporting street activity through the EU representation in Tbilisi. According to the SVR, protesters can receive up to 120 euros per day for participating in street actions.

The possibility of funding protests through the European embassies in Armenia is also being explored.