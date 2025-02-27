Russia-US talks end in Istanbul

27 Feb. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The meeting between the Russian and American delegations, held today in Istanbul, has ended.

According to the published footage, Russian representatives left the place of the talks without commenting on the results of the talks.

It should be noted that the talks began at the residence of the US Consul General in Istanbul at 10 am. It was expected that the agenda would focus only on the situation with the embassies of both countries. The negotiations lasted six and a half hours and were held behind closed doors. The composition of both delegations was not announced.