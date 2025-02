28 Feb. 10:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake occurred in the Ismayilli region of Azerbaijan, the Republican Seismic Service Center under the National Academy of Sciences of the country reports.

According to the data, the magnitude of the tremors was 3 points, with the hypocenter located at a depth of 3 km.

Earlier, tremors were recorded in the same region, with a magnitude of 3.3, and the hypocenter was at a depth of 46 km.