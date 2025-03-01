Russian border guards stop service at all Armenian borders

1 Mar. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian border guards have stopped service at the crossing point between Armenia and Turkey, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

According to him, only the Armenian Border Guard Forces carry out border guard service at the crossing point Margara on the Armenian-Turkey state border starting from February 28.

The PM recalled that the crossing point Margara is not functioning due to the closure of the state border between Armenia and Turkey.

Pashinyan noted that the crossing point was fully refurbished in summer 2022 and permanent service of units of the Border Guard Forces of the Russian Federation began there.

He thanked the Russian border guard forces "for their service carried out on this part of the Armenian-Turkish state border."

"The transfer of the border crossing point Margara under the command of the Armenian Border Guard Forces means that border control of all persons entering and leaving the Republic of Armenia will be exercised solely by the Armenian Border Guard Forces starting from March 1, 2025 as only the Armenian Border Guard Forces serve on all such points (active and inactive)," Pashinyan said.

Russian border guards stopped service at the crossing point Agarak on the Armenian-Iranian border in January 2025, at the Yerevan International Airport Zvarnots - on August 1, 2024.

The Russian Federal Security Service's border guard service have been protecting the Armenian border under a 1992 treaty.