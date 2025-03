1 Mar. 15:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official social media page to mark the beginning of the month of Ramadan.

"I congratulate all Muslims around the world on the advent of the month of Ramadan, and I ask Allah to accept everyone's prayers and fasting!" the statement reads.

Ramadan begins on the evening of February 28. The first day of fasting is March 1.