1 Mar. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Ilyas Genned/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Chingiz Aitmatov was immortalized in stone for the first time in the EU, thanks to the efforts of the Kyrgyz diplomatic mission in Rome. The monument to the writer was erected in the Italian capital.

The European Union erected a monument to the famous Soviet writer Chingiz Aitmatov. A monument in the form of a sculptural portrait on a column was solemnly unveiled in Rome.

The initiative to create a monument to Aitmatov was put forward by the Kyrgyz embassy in Rome in anticipation of the centenary of the writer’s birth, which will be celebrated in three years. The idea was supported by the Rome mayor’s office.

The honor of sculpting the monument was given to Alexey Morozov, a native of Kyrgyzstan who has been working in Italy since 2015.