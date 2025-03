2 Mar. 10:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The warning systems in North Ossetia will be tested on March 5, the press service of the republican Press Committee reported.

According to the department, loudspeakers and sirens will sound across the region at 10:40 a.m. (Moscow time). Safety information will also be broadcast on television and radio.

It is emphasized that the inspections are conducted to assess the operability of warning systems in North Ossetia.