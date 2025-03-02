Residents of several districts temporarily left without water in Pyatigorsk

2 Mar. 11:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Pyatigorsk, water supply was temporarily cut off in several districts at once, according to the city division of Kavminvodokanal.

"Due to repair work on Yermolova Street, 89, on the D=150 mm water main, the supply of drinking water will be limited on March 2 from 9:00 to 17:00 Moscow time",

the press service reported.

In total, residents of more than 50 streets and lanes are currently without water. The restrictions affect 11 socially significant city facilities.

Water will be delivered in the coming hours by tanker trucks upon request.