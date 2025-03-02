Kremlin assesses Trump's actions in foreign policy

2 Mar. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian president's press secretary commented on the Kremlin's position regarding the changes in the US foreign policy following the arrival of the new administration.

Peskov's video interview was published on the Telegram channel of journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"The new administration is rapidly changing all foreign policy configurations. This largely coincides with our vision",

Dmitry Peskov said.

He emphasized that Moscow and Washington face a long way to restore relations, since they had previously suffered enormous damage.

"Attempts are currently being made to enter into dialogue, to improve all relations. There is still a long way to go, because enormous damage has been done to the entire spectrum of bilateral relations",

the press secretary of the head of the Russian state said.