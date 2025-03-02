Several people injured in accident with ambulance in Ingushetia

2 Mar. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

On the night of March 1-2, an ambulance and a car collided in Ingushetia, according to a statement of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the republic.

"At 01:10 Moscow time on Sunday, a report was received stating that a Hyundai Solaris had collided with an ambulance on Asiyat Tutaeva Street in Nazran",

the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for Ingushetia announced.

Four people sustained injuries in the car accident. All of them were taken to the hospital.

An investigation has been launched into the accident.

According to preliminary information, the drivers of the vehicles and two paramedics were injured in the accident.