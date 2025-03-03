Terrorist attacks on synagogue and subway prevented in Moscow

3 Mar. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Federal Security Service has neutralized a member of a terrorist organization who was planning attacks on a synagogue in the Moscow Region and the city subway, the FSB reported.

The terrorist activity of a Russian citizen, originally from a Central Asian country and a member of an international terrorist organization banned in Russia, was suppressed in the Moscow Region.

The terrorist intended to detonate improvised explosive devices at a Jewish religious institution in the Moscow Region and at one of Moscow’s subway stations. He planned to flee to Afghanistan after carrying out the attacks.

The criminal resisted arrest with a weapon and was neutralized by return fire.

The suspect, having sworn allegiance to a terrorist organization, conducted reconnaissance of the area and purchased components for manufacturing improvised explosive devices.

During searches of his apartment, law enforcement officers discovered firearms and elements intended for IED production.

The FSB Investigative Department has initiated a criminal case under two articles - preparation for a terrorist attack article and participation in the activities of a terrorist organization.