China to build MSW recycling plant in Uzbekistan's Yangiyul

3 Mar. 22:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Uzbek government, Chinese investors will build a waste recycling plant in the city of Yangiyul, Tashkent region. The facility will not only burn and process municipal solid waste (MSW), but also produce electricity from it.

The new plant will be built by Beijing China Sciences Runyu Environmental Technology. A memorandum on the construction was signed by a delegation of the Tashkent regional administration during a business trip to China, Podrobno.uz reports.

At the initial stage, the Chinese company will invest $120 million, enabling the plant to process 800 tons of waste per day. In the future, its capacity is expected to increase to 4,000 tons.

In total, Chinese investors are ready to invest $400 million in the new enterprise. The Uzbek government also noted that similar plants would be built across the country, the government added.