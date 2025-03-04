Dmitry Peskov comments on Russia-Turkey relations

4 Mar. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and Turkey continue to cooperate in a variety of areas, and an intensive dialogue remains between the leadership of the two countries, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Relations between Moscow and Ankara are very diverse. They continue to evolve. An intensive dialogue is underway," Dmitry Peskov said.

According to the spokesperson, the relations are so strong and functional that all necessary contacts are coordinated within hours.

At the 2024 BRICS summit in Tatarstan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was anticipating Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit in the near future. The Russian leader assured his counterpart that he would certainly come.