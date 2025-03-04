Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan cementing scientific connections

4 Mar. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

An agreement on the approval of a joint list of scientific publications has been signed between the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan and the Higher Attestation Commission under the President of Azerbaijan, according to the Kazakh government.

The government noted that according to the document, scientists from both countries will have a unique opportunity to publish in joint scientific journals as well as in the publications of both republics, thus expanding the horizons for scientific publications and knowledge exchange, Trend reported.

"In the future, we also want to expand cooperation in the area of scientific grant expertise and research projects, as the scientific community is small, and it is very important to have diversified opinions and expertise," Kazakh Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek said.

It's also planned to sign a number of bilateral cooperation agreements between leading universities in Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov is currently on an official visit to Baku.