4 Mar. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian authorities are ready to normalize relations with Russia, the Armenian Past newspaper reported, citing sources.

According to the report, Armenia's state departments - the National Assembly, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, all other ministries and other authorities that have any functions with Russia - are instructed to intensify contacts with Russian colleagues.

The relevant structures were instructed to normalize relations with Russia.

The newspaper reported that the Armenian authorities have most likely realized that sharp turns on the foreign policy front will not lead to anything good for Armenia, both politically and economically.