Baku Marathon-2025 registration kicks off

4 Mar. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Baku Marathon 2025 will take place on May 4, organized at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Since 2016, the Baku Marathon has been held under the motto “Defeat the Wind,” aiming to support sports development and promote a healthy lifestyle.

Registration for the marathon will be open from March 4 to April 25, Trend reported.

The individual registration fee is 20 AZN. The registration fee for corporate participants is 100 AZN per person (minimum of 5 people from the same organization).

The marathon will start and finish at State Flag Square, covering a 21 km route that runs along Primorsky Boulevard and through central streets and avenues of Baku:

For the latest updates on the Baku Marathon 2025, including training sessions and other news, follow the event’s official social media pages or visit www.marathon.az.