Iranian ports handle 215mln tons of cargo

4 Mar. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The total volume of cargo handling at Iran’s ports reached 215.33 million tons in the first 11 months of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2024 – February 19, 2025), according to Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization.

Oil cargo loading in the country’s ports amounted to 69.69 million tons, and non-oil cargo loading reached 70.61 mln tons, bringing the total volume of loaded cargo, both oil and non-oil, to 140.3 mln tons.

The combined volume of oil cargo discharge and loading in the 11-month period stood at 95.4 mln tons, Tehran Times reported.

The volume of container operations in Iran’s ports reached 2.84 mln twenty-foot equivalent units by the end of February 2025, marking a 12% increase compared to the same period last year.