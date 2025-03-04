New Antalya airport terminal to open on April 11

4 Mar. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Antalya International Airport, which is one of Türkiye's popular tourist hubs, will become more spacious and comfortable.

The opening of the new airport terminal is scheduled for April 11, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to take part in the ceremonial event.

The new terminal will increase the airport's total area by 72%, while the international Terminal 2 will expand by 140%.

With this upgrade, the airport will be able to serve more than twice as many passengers, increasing its annual capacity from 35 million to 82 million.

The Antalya airport will also have more parking spaces for aircraft, new taxiways, as well as a state hotel on the territory of the airport. The airport apron will also be expanded.

Moreover, the VIP and CIP terminals will be modernized, and baggage claim time will be reduced by the summer season.

The total investments in the project amounted to 850 million euros.