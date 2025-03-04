Mimosa deliveries from Abkhazia to Russia near record levels

4 Mar. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Sochi Customs, by the beginning of March, more than 350 tons of mimosa were imported from Abkhazia to Russia.

The 2025 deliveries exceed last year's total by almost 100 tons. Abkhaz mimosa is delivered packed in boxes, and the flower cargo is transported in low temperature conditions.

Over the past 24 hours, almost 50 tons of mimosa arrived in Russia. Last week, deliveries were temporarily suspended by the Rosselkhoznadzor's decision, but they resumed again and became more active on March 2. Suppliers are rushing to meet the demand of the Russian market for the main spring flower ahead of International Women's Day.