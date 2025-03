4 Mar. 20:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Tuesday, March 4, the Georgian parliament adopted a new draft law on foreign agents in the first reading, the Speaker of the parliament of the republic announced.

"There are 84 votes in support and not a single vote against. The bill was adopted in the first reading",

Shalva Papuashvili said.

This document is an analogue of the American FARA law.