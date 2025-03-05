Kazakhstan to build four new water reservoirs

5 Mar. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The construction of four new reservoirs in three regions of Kazakhstan will begin in 2025, Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov said at a government meeting.

Among them, two reservoirs in the Zhambyl region and one in the Kyzylorda region are intended to address water shortages during the growing season for newly introduced irrigation areas covering 22,500 hectares.

It is planned that the construction of the fourth reservoir in the West Kazakhstan region will retain flood and meltwater, preventing the risk of flooding in two settlements with a total population of around 5,000 people.

The reconstruction of two reservoirs in the Zhambyl region, a reservoir and the Koksaray counter-regulator in the Turkestan region is also planned, Nurzhigitov said.

Last year, the concept for developing the Water Resource Management System in 2024-2030 and the comprehensive plan for developing water management in 2024-2028 were adopted. As part of the plan, 42 reservoirs will be constructed.