Russia ready to assist in resolving Iranian issue

5 Mar. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Moscow believes that Washington and Tehran should settle all their differences through talks and is ready to contribute to this, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He stressed that the U.S. and Iran should resolve all problems through negotiations, adding that Moscow is "ready to do everything in its power to achieve this."

At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman has not confirmed reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin accepted the proposal to help mediate nuclear weapons talks between the U.S. and Iran.