Pashinyan: Armenia not to be involved in any action against Iran

5 Mar. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Yerevan will not be involved in any action against Iran.

"It is necessary to clarify what you mean by saying threat, but we have said that the Republic of Armenia will not be involved in any action against the Islamic Republic of Iran. In other words, our natural interests are precisely the factor that makes us mutually sensitive to each other's state interests," Nikol Pashinyan said.

According to the PM, a strategic partnership document signed between Armenia and the U.S. will not form any threat to Iran. He stressed that Iran's security is extremely important to Armenia.

The official stressed that Yerevan's foreign policy should increasingly be based on its state interests.