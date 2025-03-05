Russia ready to mediate talks between Iran and U.S.

5 Mar. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran is an ally of Russia, and Moscow sees a potential for a peace settlement regarding the country's nuclear program, which is a concern for the United States, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"As Iran is our ally and partner, a country with which we are developing comprehensive, mutually beneficial, and respectful cooperation, Russia is ready to do everything possible to facilitate this. The United States is aware of this," Peskov said.

He stressed that Iran's nuclear dossier - should be resolved exclusively through peaceful, political, and diplomatic means.

According to the spolesman, Iran's nuclear program was briefly discussed in Riyadh during high-level talks between Moscow and Washington.