Tbilisi reveals how Ivanishvili's ex-partner managed to leave Georgia

The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs revealed the details of the escape from the country of the former partner of the ruling Georgian Dream party’s founder, Giorgi Bachiashvili, who, being a defendant in several criminal cases. He managed to leave the country, which led to another case initiated against him.

Georgi Bachiashvili, who was previously a partner of the ruling Georgian Dream party’s founder, Bidzina Ivanishvili, fled Georgia in a secret compartment set up in a car, the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs informed.

Bachiashvili, who is accused of fraudulent actions with Ivanishvili's money and failure to fulfill his duties as the head of the Georgian Co-Investment Fund, associated with Ivanishvili, yesterday acknowledged that he had escaped. However, the former businessman, who was banned from leaving the country and whose passport was confiscated several years ago, did not provide any details. He only hinted at some loopholes in the system that he was able to exploit.

According to the Interior Ministry’s preliminary information, Bachiashvili first left Georgia for Armenia, which happened on March 2. He did not need a passport because he did not cross the official checkpoint on Georgian territory. Moreover, when crossing the border from the Georgian side, he hid in a vehicle’s secret compartment.