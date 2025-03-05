5 Mar. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Kazakhstan has become a leader in importing products from Russian confectioners. In 2024, the country imported 104,000 tons of pastry from Russia.

Pastry from Russian producers is conquering the Kazakhstan market, being increasingly in demand in the neighboring country, the Federal Center for the Development of Agricultural Exports of the Russian Federation "Agroexport" reports on its Telegram channel.

Kazakhstan is the leader in importing pastry: the country purchased 104,000 tons of confectionery products. Belarus is the 2nd in ranking with 66,000 tons of imported Russian pastry. China is the 3rd with 26,000 tons of pastry bought from Russia.