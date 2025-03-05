Authorities of Abkhazian district report on quality of water

5 Mar. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The leadership of the Gali district of Abkhazia has commented on social networks messages, according to which tap water is of a poor-quality and even dangerous. The authorities stated that they are not true and are a provocation.

The information about the allegedly poor quality of tap water has been denied in the Gali district of Abkhazia. Earlier, social network users disseminated such information.

The deputy head of the city economy department, Dmitry Adleiba, named the messages a provocation. He assured that water samples are taken for analysis systematically, the local SES also monitors the condition of the water.