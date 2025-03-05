Putin, elected president of Abkhazia meet in Kremlin

5 Mar. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Kremlin website

Today, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the elected president of Abkhazia, Badra Gunba, met in the Kremlin. The Russian leader congratulated the new head of Abkhazia on his victory in the elections.

The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and elected president of Abkhazia Badra Gunba took place today in Moscow, the Kremlin website reports.

The head of the Russian Federation congratulated the new leader of Abkhazia on his victory in the elections. Putin recalled that Gunba previously held the post of vice president, so the position of president is not entirely new to him.

"You know, of course, about the special nature of relations between Russia and Abkhazia, you know about the issues that exist and need to be solved, the solutions that people are waiting for. We will work, ”

– Putin said.