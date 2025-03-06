Azerbaijan and Türkiye implementing huge projects - Ilham Aliyev

6 Mar. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev addressed the opening ceremony of the Iğdır-Nakhchivan gas pipeline in Ankara, the Azerbaijani President's press service reported.

According to him, today was an important day in the history of Turkish-Azerbaijani friendship and brotherhood. Aliyev recalled they laid the foundation stone of this gas pipeline in Nakhchivan a year and a half ago.

The head of state noted that today Türkiye and Azerbaijan are implementing huge projects such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum and TANAP, which have not only connected Türkiye and Azerbaijan but also redrawn the energy map of Eurasia.

Ilham Aliyev said that gas flowing from Azerbaijan through Turkish territory contributes to the energy security of many countries.

He added that Azerbaijan's gas exports reached 25 billion cubic meters in 2024.

"About half of which were exported to Türkiye. In addition to Türkiye, 11 countries, including 10 in Europe, are strengthening their energy security by purchasing Azerbaijani gas," Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state stressed that the new project will ensure the energy security of Nakhchivan. He added the gas coming from Azerbaijan will be transferred to Nakhchivan through the territory of Türkiye in the form of a swap. He noted the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway provides great advantages.

The Azerbaijani president stressed that President of Turkey Erdogan has played an immense role in the unification of the Turkic world, under his leadership, Türkiye has achieved great successes and created new opportunities for closer Turkic unity.

According to Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has always attached great importance to the unification of the Turkic world and has spared no effort to ensure this unity, make it eternal, and establish relations based on common interests.

Ilham Aliyev said joint energy initiatives of Baku and Ankara have also enabled the implementation of transport projects.