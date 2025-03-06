'Shalom Hamas': Trump issues 'last warning' to Gaza

6 Mar. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump has demanded Hamas immediately release all the hostages and it holds in the Gaza Strip and return all the bodies of those deceased, calling this the "last warning."

"’Shalom Hamas’ means Hello and Goodbye - You can choose. Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is over for you," Donald Trump said.

The U.S. president said he is sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, adding that not a single Hamas member will be safe.

"To the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social network.

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Washington was in direct talks with Hamas.

In mid-January, Israel and Hamas reached an Egypt-, Qatar-, and US-brokered three-stage agreement to release the hostages held in Gaza and declare a ceasefire in the enclave. The three-phase deal took effect on January 19. The initial 42-day phase of the ceasefire ended on March 1.