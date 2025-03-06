Kazakhstan to increase oil transit via Azerbaijan

6 Mar. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan plans to increase the volume of oil transit via the Aktau-Baku-Ceyhan route to 1.7 million tons in 2025, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of "KazMunayGas" Iskaziyev Kurmangazy said.

According to him, the transit volume of Kazakhstani oil along the Aktau-Baku-Ceyhan route under an agreement with Azerbaijan's SOCAR has already been increased to 1.4 million tons, representing a 27% rise.

He elaborated that this metric is projected to escalate to 1.7 million tons within the ongoing fiscal year.

An agreement on the transit of Kazakh oil was signed between KMG and SOCAR in 2022.