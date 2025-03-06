Fighter Bekoev to return to UFC Octagon in May

6 Mar. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Former LFA champion Russia's Azamat Bekoev (19-3 MMA, 1-0 UFC) will meet “The Ultimate Fighter 32” winner Ryan Loder (7-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) in a three-round middleweight bout May 4 at a UFC Fight Night event expected to take place in Iowa.

Bekoev, 29, had an explosive promotional debut in January when he knocked out Zach Reese in the first round at UFC 311, in a fight he took on days’ notice. The win extended Bekoev’s winning streak to seven, a stretch that also included an LFA title win and two defenses.

Loder, 33, won the “TUF 32” middleweight tournament with a TKO of Robert Valentin in the final, after exhibition wins over Tom Theocharis and Omran Chaaban.