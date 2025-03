6 Mar. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Central Bank of Türkiye has reduced the key rate from 45% to 42.5%. This coincided with the financial experts' forecast.

It should be noted that the Central Bank began to rapid increase of the rate two years ago. The rate indicator surged from 8.5% to 50% buefore a gradual decline began.

It is noted that the reduction comes amid a decrease in inflation. Price growth in Türkiye has been slowing for eight months in a row, with a 5% drop recorded in the past month alone.