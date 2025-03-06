Bayramov holds talks with Georgian Foreign Minister

6 Mar. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, held a telephone conversation with his Georgian counterpart Maka Bochorishvili, the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan reports.

The foreign ministers discussed the current state and prospects of friendly relations and strategic partnership between the countries.

Bayramov emphasized that the current political dialogue between Tbilisi and Baku, along with frequent high-level visits, and the consultation mechanism contribute to strengthening relations.

Both ministers also noted the importance of expanding political contacts in 2025.