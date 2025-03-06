Putin holds phone talks with Tokayev

6 Mar. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Akorda press service reports.

During the conversation, the leaders of the two states noted the dynamic development of bilateral relations between Moscow and Astana, emphasizing their spirit of friendship, good neighborliness and alliance.

Putin and Tokayev also discussed trade and economic cooperation, noting the successful implementation of previously reached agreements.

The Kremlin press service reported that the leaders of the two countries discussed the issues related to the further development of cooperation, including the implementation of projects in a number of areas.

The statement also indicated that the presidents' conversation was conducted in line with the agreements reached during Putin's state visit to Astana in November 2024.