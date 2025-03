6 Mar. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

A bus produced by the Samarkand Automobile Plant (SAZ) is starting trial operation in Krasnodar.

"The bus is equipped with air conditioning. It has 25 passenger seats, and its passenger capacity is 56 people",

the Krasnodar Tram and Trolleybus Administration said.

It is specified that the bus from Uzbekistan is convenient for groups of passengers with reduced mobility - the SAZ LE60 has a low floor and a storage area.

The new bus will operate on route No. 43 for a three-month trial period.