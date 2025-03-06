Mikhail Bogdanov and Kazem Jalali discuss situation in Syria and Gaza

6 Mar. 22:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Thursday, March 6, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Special Representative for Middle East and African Affairs Mikhail Bogdanov and the Iranian ambassador Kazem Jalali held talks. This was reported by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The meeting took place in Moscow.

"During a thorough exchange of views on the current Middle East agenda, the main focus was on the development of the situation in and around Syria, as well as the Palestinian issue",

the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier, it was reported that Russia is ready to act as a mediator in the negotiations between Iran and the USA.