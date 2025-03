7 Mar. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake was recorded in the Black Sea off the coast of the Tuapse District of Krasnodar Territory, the press service of the Unified Geophysical Service reports.

According to the organization, tremors were detected at 00:20 in the Black Sea. The magnitude of the earthquake was 3.9 points.

It is noted that the epicenter was located 14 km from the village of Novomikhaylovsky and 34 km from the city of Tuapse.

It should be added that the hypocenter was at a depth of 10 km.