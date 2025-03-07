Erdoğan's advisor refutes deterioration of relations with Russia

7 Mar. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

There is no cooling in relations between Russia and Türkiye. This was stated by the Turkish leader's advisor on foreign policy and security in response to a journalist's question on the CNN Turk TV channel about whether relations between the two countries were experiencing a decline.

"There is no turning point",

Akif Çağatay said.

Let us recall that at the end of February, Russian Foreign Minister visited Türkiye. During the trip, Sergey Lavrov held talks with his local counterpart and the President of Türkiye.