Russia demands Armenia pay for CSTO

7 Mar. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin stated that if Armenia does not fulfill its financial obligations to the CSTO budget by the end of 2025, "different scenarios" may be considered.

"By January 1, 2026, a situation may arise, where countries may consider different scenarios in case of non-payment for two years",

Alexander Pankin said.

At the same time, the diplomat emphasized that Armenia would not be expelled from the CSTO. According to him, other member states have previously faced similar financial or technical difficulties.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister emphasized that there would not be a situation with Yerevan "they will leave the organization themselves or be kicked out". However, the CSTO member countries may review modalities of further interaction.

Pankin also reported that Yerevan had not notify about its withdrawal from the organization. According to the Deputy Minister, Armenia has no intention to leave, it has only frozen its activity.