Kremlin comments on security of Russian troops in Syria

8 Mar. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The security of Russian troops in Syria is adequate, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the latest escalation in Syria.

"The security of our troops [in Syria] is quite adequate. And I’d refrain from commenting on the course of this operation as we are not aware of the details," Peskov said.

Earlier, Syria’s Al-Ikhbaria TV channel reported that deadly clashes were taking place between the new Syrian government’s security forces and militants loyal to the republic’s deposed leader, Bashar Assad, in Latakia, the capital of Latakia Governorate.