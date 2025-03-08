Türkiye’s fighter jet successfully completes flight test

8 Mar. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye’s first-ever unmanned fighter jet Bayraktar KIZILELMA, successfully completed the aerodynamic system identification test.

The fighter jet, developed indigenously and originally by Baykar, completeed the test after taking off from AKINCI Flight Training and Test Center in Tekirdag, Anadolu reported.

Building on the experiences gained from the initial prototypes during the development of Bayraktar KIZILELMA, Baykar made significant modifications to its production prototype.

These included structural improvements as well as enhancements to the aircraft’s avionics architecture. At the same time, Bayraktar KIZILELMA flew with an alternative engine, successfully integrated with an afterburner.

With its powerful new engine, the aircraft is set to approach the speed of sound and perform better maneuvers at high speeds thanks to aerodynamic improvements.

Equipped with an AESA radar for high situational awareness, Bayraktar KIZILELMA will be capable of executing the most challenging tasks.